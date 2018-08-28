Watch the honeydew melon harvest happening now along Sacramento River

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Northwest Seaport Alliance are looking at navigation improvements to the Blair and Sitcum waterways at the Port of Tacoma. A first step would be deepening federal channels at the port.
President Donald Trump announced a trade "understanding" with Mexico that could lead to an overhaul of the North American Free Trade Agreement on August 27, 2018. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto joined by speakerphone.
Sprouts, 13314 Bothell Everett Highway across the parking lot from the McMenamins in Mill Creek, opens Wednesday. Whole Foods in the Village at Totem Lake, 12501 120th Ave NE, Kirkland, opens Thursday.
Liz Van Dyke and Aaron Goodge, who run Stocklist Goods & Gifts on Pacific Avenue, are expanding their retail work with another store, The Goods at The Museum, at Tacoma's Washington State History Museum.
Washington's first Sprouts Farmers Market is opening Aug. 15 in Mill Creek. Thousands have already expressed interest in attending on its Facebook events page. The store is one of 13 the grocer is opening nationwide in the third quarter.
Although work on the massive Town Center Tacoma development has slowed, architectural renderings reveal what could become a new showpiece of south downtown that includes apartments, condos and retailers.
Kroger's new self-scanning technology continues to roll out at stores throughout Washington State. Local shoppers can experience it at Fred Meyer grocery stores in Bonney Lake starting Aug. 29 and in Puyallup on Sept. 26.
The marina is being investigated by multiple county and state agencies for a variety of issues, including illegal camping at the marina, water and sewer violations and illegal clam and oyster harvesting.