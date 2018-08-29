Iconic carmaker to list on the London Stock Exchange

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 19, 2018 file photo, a staff member from the Bonhams motor car department poses for photographers with the 1965 Aston Martin DB5 driven by actor Pierce Brosnan in his role as James Bond in the 1995 movie GoldenEye during a photocall at premises of Bonhams auction house in London. Aston Martin, the maker of James Bond’s favorite sports car, says it may sell shares for the first time as the company seeks to attract more wealthy buyers with an expanded product range including sedans, sports utility vehicles and even submarines. Matt Dunham, File AP Photo