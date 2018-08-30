AT&T’s landmark downtown tower sells to big-name Dallas investors

AT&T's landmark headquarters tower in downtown Dallas has been sold to well-known Dallas investors Tom Dundon and Jonas Woods.
Dundon Capital Partners and Woods Capital purchased One AT&T Plaza, a 37-story, Class A office tower with 965,800-square-feet of space, real estate firm CBRE announced Wednesday. Terms of the deal weren't disclosed, although experts earlier predicted it would bring in at least $250 million.
The investors bought the iconic tower – the most visible feature of the telecom giant's broader downtown campus – from Icahn Enterprises, a unit of billionaire New York investor Carl Icahn's property firm.
Dundon, chairman and managing partner of Dundon Capital Partners, told The Dallas Morning News that Woods got him interested in the deal.
"I want to invest in downtown Dallas and (Woods) asked if I'd partner with him," Dundon said. "It's a good location. I think downtown is growing and AT&T is a preeminent business in Dallas. It's going to be there for a long time."
He also hinted another deal could be coming, but not necessarily downtown.
"I've got some things I'd like to do on the outskirts," Dundon said.
The winning AT&T bid was one of more than 20 offers, said Gary Carr, vice chairman with CBRE in Dallas. The suitors were enticed largely because AT&T had renewed its lease through August 2030 before the property was put on the market.
"Given the quality of the tenant, and the quality of the real estate, the building attracted capital interest from across the globe," Carr said. "The property was unique and it's hard to find across the country (this) quality of tenancy in a long-term lease. There was both private and institutional investor interest."
Carr would not say if the Dundon-Woods bid was the highest, but he noted that the two investors have a history with AT&T.
Dundon and Woods largely bankrolled development of the Trinity Forest Golf Club in Southeast Dallas, which hosted the AT&T Byron Nelson golf tournament for the first time in May.
"We believe that AT&T shares our vision of downtown becoming one of the most vibrant neighborhoods in Dallas," Woods said in a statement. "We look forward to working with AT&T and continuing to participate in the dramatic growth of downtown."
Woods' firm was the investment adviser in 2015 when Dundon bought the 33-story 2100 Ross Ave. building in downtown Dallas, now home to much of his operation.
Dundon's other business interests include a significant investment in Dallas-based Topgolf and his purchase earlier this year of the Carolina Hurricanes professional hockey franchise. He founded Dallas-based auto lender Santander Consumer USA and sold his stake in 2015 for more than $900 million.
Woods, who led Hillwood's venture arm before founding Woods Capital in 2007, also has been an active investor in downtown real estate. In 2015, his firm completed its purchase of the 30-story One Dallas Center tower. A year earlier, Woods bought and renovated the 50-story Thanksgiving Tower.
Located on the southeast corner of Commerce and Akard streets, One AT&T Plaza has been the company's global headquarters since 2008, when AT&T moved to Dallas from San Antonio.
It had been owned by Icahn's group since 2008, Carr said. Built in 1982, the Whitacre Tower was originally occupied by regional offices for Southwestern Bell.
Ground floor renovations under way at the property are part of the $100 million AT&T Discovery District project to transform the neighborhood into a popular public space. Carr said he was not certain if the new building owners will participate in the project.
Upon completion, several city blocks will be converted to pedestrian-only access and neighborhood amenities will be added, including 40,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space, a proposed two-story food hall with balcony dining, outdoor gathering and performance areas, a water garden and a six-story video wall facing Commerce Street.
The sale does not include the plaza area.
There are at least six additional buildings on the campus, including garages and data operations, Carr said. That property is owned by AT&T.
