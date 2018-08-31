Pepper spray discharges during flight to Hawaii, 15 treated

This Friday, Aug. 31, 2018 photo provided by Nicholas Andrade shows people gathered in a back galley on a Hawaiian Airlines flight from Oakland, Calif., to Kahului, Hawaii, after a can of pepper spray went off inside the plane. Twelve passengers and three flight attendants were treated for respiratory issues and released by emergency responders at the airport in Kahului, which is on the island of Maui. (Nicholas Andrade via AP)