South Sound Little Caesars Pizza franchisee fined $42,000 for labor law violations, state says

A South Sound Little Caesars Pizza franchisee has been fined $42,000 for allegedly violating youth labor laws, according to the state Department of Labor & Industries.
The fine was announced Friday. The alleged violations included “allowing teenagers to work too many hours without a rest period on more than 100 separate occasions,” according to L&I.
The franchisee, NW Caesars 1 LLC of Lakewood, has appealed the fine. An appeal hearing is set for November.
L&I launched an investigation after receiving a tip that a worker under 18 had allegedly disassembled and reassembled a pizza dough “sheeter.” That’s a machine that those under 18 are prohibited from using, according to the state.
The investigation, which focused on two Little Caesars in University Place, took place between December 2017 and February 2018.
In addition to missed rest periods and the equipment violation, minors also allegedly worked during school hours or worked past 10 p.m. on school nights.
NW Caesars also was fined for similar violations in 2015, according to L&I.
