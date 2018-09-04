Sales drop could be sign of peril for American muscle cars

In this Aug. 16, 2018 photo, journalists photograph the new 2018 Ford Cobra Jet Mustang, in Royal Oak, Mich. Muscle car fans consider the Ford Mustang, Chevrolet Camaro and Corvette and the Dodge Challenger and Charger to be the mainstays of Detroit performance cars. But their combined sales fell 7 percent in 2016, 11 percent last year, and are down almost 10 percent for the first half of 2018, according to numbers provided by Kelley Blue Book. Carlos Osorio AP Photo