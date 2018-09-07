Want to drive an electric car? LeMay - America’s Car Museum will give you the chance

In case it’s not already on your calendar, we’re coming up on National Drive Electric Week, (Sept. 8-16) and LeMay-America’s Car Museum, wants to help you experience it.
The museum, with Puget Sound Energy and Tacoma Power, will offer the chance to test drive electric cars and bikes on display outside the museum at 2702 E. D St. in Tacoma. Dealers will be at the event to answer questions about buying or leasing an electric vehicle.
The event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 15.
The test drives are free, but you must be at least 21 or older and provide a current driver’s license and insurance card. Participants also receive car museum discount coupons on request.
Participation is first come, first served. RSVP at the Facebook event page. (Search for EV Ride and Drive Tacoma.)
On Wednesday, Puget Sound Energy posted a poll on Facebook for people to vote on which models they were most interested in test driving. So far, the Tesla Model S and Model 3 were in the top 2 spots, respectively. The post says PSE cannot guarantee which cars would be made available at the event.
A similar test-drive event is planned for Oct. 6 at Capital Mall in Olympia.
More information on this and other events at the museum is available at americascarmuseum.org/events/
Details on PSE’s electric program are at https://bit.ly/2NsK8XI. Tacoma Power program details are at https://bit.ly/2wPYG9r
Comments