Trump tariffs put Missouri Senate candidate Hawley in a bind

In this July 29, 2018 photo, U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill, left, Chris Pratt, center, and George Skarich, executive vice president of sales at Mid Continent Nail Corporation, walk through a shut down line at the Mid Continent Nail Corporation in Poplar Bluff, Mo. This nail production line was shut down by the company and some people were laid off because of tariffs. St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP David Carson