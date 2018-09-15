New Mexico candidates address concerns of racial inequality

Congressman Steve Pearce, left, speaks at a gubernatorial candidate forum organized by the NAACP and an associated sorority in Albuquerque, N.M., on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, alongside a sign-language interpreter. Pearce and Congresswoman Lujan Grisham are competing to become the state’s next governor, amid campaigning about solutions to poverty and improving public schools. GOP Gov. Susan Martinez cannot run for a third consecutive term. Lee Morgan AP Photo