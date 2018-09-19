1,000-mattresses-a-day factory in Puyallup offers a look inside

Who knew they made so many mattresses in Puyallup?
Executives for Serta Simmons Bedding were at the company’s new manufacturing facility Wednesday as part of an open house to show off the 280,000-square-foot complex, which employs more than 200.
The facility produces about 1,000 mattresses a day, according to the company. It replaces a Beautyrest factory in Sumner and a Serta Simmons factory in Puyallup. Construction was completed in April.
Mattresses made in Puyallup are shipped throughout the western United States and other markets, including overseas.
The Puyallup site is part of Serta Simmons’ reinvestment nationwide in its manufacturing. Over the past year, the company has opened new and larger plants in Texas, Colorado and Connecticut.
Next year, the company’s corporate headquarters will consolidate and move to Doraville, Georgia, bringing “approximately 500 Serta, Beautyrest and Serta Simmons Bedding corporate employees together under one roof for the first time,” according to the company.
In August, Serta Simmons announced it was merging with direct-to-consumer mattress company Tuft & Needle, one of the first deals to pair a legacy mattress manufacturer with an online mattress start-up.
