New Iora Health Clinics coming to area

Iora Health and Humana are bringing two new clinics for Medicare patients to the area in October. A new clinic will open in Tacoma Oct. 1 and Puyallup Oct. 8.
Test drive electric vehicles at museum

An electric-vehicle test-drive event is set for Sept. 15 at LeMay - America's Car Museum. The events have been taking place statewide, with an earlier one in Bellingham. Puget Sound Energy and Tacoma Power are taking part in the Tacoma event.

