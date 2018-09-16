The Latest: Dozens feared trapped in Philippine landslide

A girl stands against strong wind caused by Typhoon Mangkhut at a pier on the waterfront of Victoria Habour Hong Kong, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. Hong Kong and southern China hunkered down as strong winds and heavy rain from Typhoon Mangkhut lash the densely populated coast. The biggest storm of the year left at least 28 dead from landslides and drownings as it sliced through the northern Philippines. Vincent Yu AP Photo