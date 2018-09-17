At Pyongyang trade fair, North Korea is ready to make a deal

North Korean saleswomen try to make a sale at the 14th Pyongyang Autumn International Trade Fair in Pyongyang, North Korea on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. Despite continuing sanctions and political uncertainties, this year the fair is making something of a comeback, with more than 320 companies and a large Chinese continent participating. North Korea is hoping its recent diplomatic outreach to its neighbors and its talks with Washington will help break down support for sanctions and open the way for it to boost its trade with the outside world. Eric Talmadge AP Photo