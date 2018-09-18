Looking to go electric? New program in Tacoma can help with your next vehicle purchase

It’s no small thing to buy an electric vehicle. That’s why the city of Tacoma and Tacoma Public Utilities are partnering to smooth the way.
On Monday, the city and TPU announced a discount purchase or lease plan worth up to $3,000 at participating dealerships in the area. The program also covers home charging equipment and offers a 10 percent discount on specific electric bike models at Old Town Bicycles and Tacoma Bike.
The car models and dealerships covered by the Electric Vehicle Discount Program is at bit.ly/2QEkga4.
To participate, visit cityoftacoma.org/electricvehiclediscount and sign up using the online form. If you sign up and change your mind, there is no obligation to participate.
And, if you missed the recent test drive of electric vehicles at LeMay-America’s Car Museum but still want to learn more, educational workshops are being offered at Tacoma Public Library branches through November. Schedules for that and locations are at bit.ly/2xornuo
