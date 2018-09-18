Anthony Torres, right, poses for a photograph with his brother Tom Torres, in Atco, N.J., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. Anthony Torres says he was the rider caught shaving on a New Jersey Transit train in a video that went viral, explaining that he was just trying to clean up after days spent in a homeless shelter.
Anthony Torres, right, poses for a photograph with his brother Tom Torres, in Atco, N.J., Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. Anthony Torres says he was the rider caught shaving on a New Jersey Transit train in a video that went viral, explaining that he was just trying to clean up after days spent in a homeless shelter. Matt Rourke AP Photo

Man who shot train shaving video says he meant no harm

The Associated Press

September 18, 2018 05:59 PM

NEW YORK

The commuter who filmed another man shaving on a New Jersey Transit train and posting the video on social media says he never intended any harm.

In a tweet Tuesday, Pete Bentivegna says there's been a lot of licensing interest in the video and that all proceeds will go to support Anthony Torres and his family.

The viral video shows Torres steadily swiping away with a razor at his lathered face.

He told The Associated Press that people mocking him on social media don't know the struggle he's been going through.

The 56-year-old said he was just trying to clean up before visiting his family after spending days in a homeless shelter.

He said he didn't have a chance to shower and didn't want to look scruffy.

