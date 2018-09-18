Business

Maine’s metro economies growing, according to federal data

The Associated Press

September 18, 2018 09:12 PM

PORTLAND, Maine

New federal figures show that economies in Maine's southern cities grew faster last year.

Maine Public reports that Bureau of Economic Analysis figures show that Portland-South Portland's economy produced $32 billion in goods and services last year.

That's compared with just over $6 billion in Bangor, and $4.2 billion in Lewiston-Auburn.

Bangor's gross domestic product grew by only 0.9 percent, compared with 1.7 percent in Portland-South Portland and 1.4 percent in Lewiston-Auburn.

The sectors that contributed most to growth include finance and real estate, trade and professional and business services.

Education, health and social services drove growth in Bangor.

  Comments  