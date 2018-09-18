Maine’s metro economies growing, according to federal data

New federal figures show that economies in Maine's southern cities grew faster last year.
Maine Public reports that Bureau of Economic Analysis figures show that Portland-South Portland's economy produced $32 billion in goods and services last year.
That's compared with just over $6 billion in Bangor, and $4.2 billion in Lewiston-Auburn.
Bangor's gross domestic product grew by only 0.9 percent, compared with 1.7 percent in Portland-South Portland and 1.4 percent in Lewiston-Auburn.
The sectors that contributed most to growth include finance and real estate, trade and professional and business services.
Education, health and social services drove growth in Bangor.
