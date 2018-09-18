Family of man killed at New Mexico motel sues owners

The ex-wife and son of a man killed at a northwestern New Mexico motel are suing the motel.
The Daily Times of Farmington, New Mexico, reports a complaint was filed by Travis Ford and Linda Ford-Maloy in state district court says Rim Rock Lodge and its parent company were negligent in the 2015 death of Dalton Ford.
According to the lawsuit, the motel failed to take adequate precautions to protect guests staying at the motel.
Police say the 62-year-old Dalton Ford died from stab wounds in September 2015. Timothy Serrano later pleaded no contest to the stabbing death and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Business records list a company called Patel, Ashok and Mamta in Los Angeles as the owner of the Rim Rock Lodge. Patel, Ashok and Mamta did not immediately return a phone message.
