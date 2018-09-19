New law makes California doctors on probation tell patients

California doctors will have to tell their patients if they are on probation for sexual misconduct or other wrongdoing under a new law.
Gov. Jerry Brown announced he signed the first-in-the-nation legislation Wednesday.
Patients can already find information online about which doctors are on probation if they know where to look. The law by Democratic state Sen. Jerry Hill of San Mateo will force doctors to tell patients their probation status and basic details of the terms of their probation.
It takes effect in July 2019.
Olympians including gymnast Jordyn Wieber campaigned for the bill in the wake of the sentencing of USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar.
Nassar has admitted to sexually abusing women and girls under the guise of medical treatment.
