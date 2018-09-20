FILE - This June 27, 2016, file photo shows an Olive Garden restaurant in Methuen, Mass. Darden Restaurants Inc. reports earnings Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018.
Business

Darden Restaurants: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

September 20, 2018 04:28 AM

ORLANDO, Fla.

Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $166.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.32. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were $1.34 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.23 per share.

The owner of Olive Garden and other chain restaurants posted revenue of $2.06 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.03 billion.

Darden Restaurants expects full-year earnings to be $5.52 to $5.65 per share.

Darden Restaurants shares have climbed 23 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen almost 9 percent.

