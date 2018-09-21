NC river swirls with gray muck near flooded coal ash dump

In this screen grab from a Sept. 21, 2018, video provided to The Associated Press by Earthjustice, an environmental advocacy group, a turtle is plucked from gray muck along the Cape Fear River near the L.V. Sutton Plant near Wilmington, N.C. Floodwaters breached a dam at the electricity generating plant on Friday and overtopped a coal ash dump, potentially spilling toxic materials into the river. Earthjustice via AP Peter Harrison