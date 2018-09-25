Amnesty: Firm at Qatar 2022 World Cup not paying wages

FILE - In this May 5, 2018, file photo, a taxi passes by a building with an image of emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in Doha, Qatar. Amnesty International is accusing a contractor involved in building a stadium for the 2022 FIFA World Cup of not paying its workers. The rights group released a report Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, that alleges engineering firm Mercury MENA owes thousands of dollars of wages to workers from countries where most live on less than $2 a day. Kamran Jebreili, File AP Photo