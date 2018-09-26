Man who had suspicious device at airport won’t face charges

An Israeli man found with a fake bomb at a New Jersey airport earlier this month won't face criminal prosecution.
Port Authority of New York and New Jersey police had taken 50-year-old Alon Felman into custody at Newark Liberty International Airport on Sept. 4. He was accused of creating a false public alarm and interfering with transportation after a replica of an improvised explosive device was found in his carry-on luggage during a screening.
Felman, who is a defense contractor, told police the device was related to a police training seminar he was attending in Panama City, Florida. He had just arrived in Newark from Tel Aviv, Israel.
Essex County prosecutors say the charges against Felon were dismissed after authorities determined he had a legitimate purpose for possessing the device and that it wasn't something that could explode.
Comments