What comes next in Facebook’s major data breach

FILE- In this May 1, 2018, file photo, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg makes the keynote speech at F8, Facebook’s developer conference in San Jose, Calif. Facebook says it recently discovered a security breach affecting nearly 50 million user accounts. In a blog post, Friday, Sept. 28, the company says hackers exploited its “View As” feature, which lets people see what their profiles look like to someone else. Facebook says it has taken steps to fix the security problem and alerted law enforcement. Marcio Jose Sanchez, File AP Photo