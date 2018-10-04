Thousands of gallons of gas spill in Rhode Island

A tanker truck carrying 11,000 gallons of gasoline has overturned on a Rhode Island highway ramp, spilling most of the fuel, some of which flowed into a river.
Authorities say the tanker rolled over on a ramp to Interstate 95 in Providence just after 7 p.m. Wednesday. It had been uprighted and towed from the scene by Thursday morning, but the ramp remained closed, complicating the morning commute.
The Providence Fire Department worked to contain the spill by pouring foam on the gasoline to prevent it from igniting.
The truck's driver was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Several vehicles that got stuck behind the tanker were abandoned by their drivers.
Power was cut off to the surrounding neighborhood as a precaution.
