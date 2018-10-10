BringBackOurGirls activist runs for Nigeria’s presidency

FILE - In this Thursday, April 21, 2016 file photo, Bring Back Our Girls co-founder Obiageli Ezekwesili speaks to members of the media after meeting with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power at the U.S. Embassy in Nigeria along with other leaders of civil society in Abuja, Nigeria. Ezekwesili, the woman who led the global campaign to free Nigerian schoolgirls kidnapped by Boko Haram extremists, is now running for president, saying she is fighting for “the soul” of Africa’s most populous nation. Andrew Harnik, File AP Photo