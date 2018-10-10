Gina Raimondo is still outspending rivals in governor’s race

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo continues to outspend her rivals for re-election, but Republican Allan Fung has narrowed the gap using matching public funds.
According to new campaign filings, Raimondo spent $1.5 million from Sept. 5 to Oct. 8, much of it on television ads.
That period includes the final days of spending for the primary, leaving Raimondo's account with more than $1.3 million.
Fung spent about $710,000 and received nearly $1.2 million in matching funds. Fung's largest expenditures also were for advertising, leaving his account with more than $800,000.
Independent Joe Trillo is self-funding his run. He loaned his campaign $221,000. He has spent nearly $103,000 since July, much of it on campaign vehicles, leaving him with about $210,000.
A new poll shows Raimondo leading Fung by 14 points, with Trillo trailing.
Comments