West Texas an ‘extraction colony’ as oil, gas exports surge

Fog blankets a low-lying area where pumpjacks operate in West Texas, northeast of Kermit, on Sept. 12, 2018. In December 2017, companies in the Permian Basin _ an ancient, oil-rich seabed that spans West Texas and southeastern New Mexico _ produced twice as much oil as they had four years earlier, during the last boom. Forecasters expect production to double again by 2023. The Texas Tribune via AP Jerod Foster