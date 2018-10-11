Arizona to launch test facility for self-driving technology

FILE - This Aug. 16, 2018, file photo shows a self-driving Nuro vehicle parked outside a Fry’s supermarket, which is owned by Kroger, as part of a pilot program for grocery deliveries in Scottsdale, Ariz. Arizona will be home to a sprawling facility for researching the safety of self-driving cars, cementing the state’s determination to invest in the technology. Gov. Doug Ducey signed an executive order, Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018, establishing the newly-created Institute for Automated Mobility. Ross D. Franklin, File AP Photo