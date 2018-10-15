Paul Allen was major part of sports landscape in Northwest

FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2014 file photo, Seattle Seahawks owner Paul Allen celebrates after the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game against the Denver Broncos in East Rutherford, N.J. The Seahawks won 43-8. Allen, billionaire owner of the Trail Blazers and the Seattle Seahawks and Microsoft co-founder, died Monday, Oct. 15, 2018 at age 65. Earlier this month Allen said the cancer he was treated for in 2009, non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, had returned. Mark Humphrey, File AP Photo