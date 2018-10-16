Amnesty criticizes France over arms exports to Egypt

FILE - In this Aug. 14, 2013 file photo, supporters of ousted Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi take cover from Egyptian security forces fire during clashes in Rabaah Al-Adawiya in Cairo’s Nasr City district, Egypt. In a statement released Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018, the human rights group, Amnesty International criticized the French government and accused it of breaking its own rules over arms exports it has made to Egypt, which it says have been used for the internal repression of civilians. Manu Brabo, File AP Photo