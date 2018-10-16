Wilson Foundation helping remake parks in Detroit, Buffalo

FILE - In this Jan. 31, 2009, file photo, Buffalo Bills NFL football team owner Ralph Wilson speaks during a news conference in Tampa, Fla. The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation is helping remake waterfronts and improving recreational trail systems in two former Rust Belt cities that meant so much to the late Wilson. On Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, the Detroit-based philanthropy announced investments of $50 million each for West Riverfront Park in Detroit and LaSalle Park in Buffalo, New York. Each is being renamed Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park. Chris O'Meara, File AP Photo