More diverse Orange County, California, morphs from GOP past

In this Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, photo a supporter holds up a sign for Gil Cisneros, a candidate who is running for a U.S. House seat in the 39th District in California, at a rally on the Cal State Fullerton campus in Fullerton, Calif. For decades, Orange County, California, was known as a Republican stronghold but times have changed. A sign of the change is in the 39th District, where, Young Kim, a Korean immigrant Republican is running against Cisneros, a Hispanic Democrat. Chris Carlson AP Photo