Bow ties made with bird feathers were a ‘gift from the heart’

Ben Ross' wedding gift of a custom-made bow tie for his groomsmen turned into a career for Ross and one of the recipients.
By
Sears files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Sears filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday, October 15, 2018, with plans to shutter 142 unprofitable stores in the hopes that it can stay in business. The closed Tacoma Sears could face demolition as soon as the new year.

AI-powered hospital care

CHI Franciscan Health and GE Healthcare will implement a NASA-style command center that ties together all elements of a patient’s hospital stay. CHI Franciscan will be the first hospital system in Washington state to use the technology.

Test drive electric vehicles at museum

An electric-vehicle test-drive event is set for Sept. 15 at LeMay - America's Car Museum. The events have been taking place statewide, with an earlier one in Bellingham. Puget Sound Energy and Tacoma Power are taking part in the Tacoma event.

