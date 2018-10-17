Mother, daughter desperate to leave Venezuela flee on foot

In this Sept. 2, 2018 photo, Venezuelan Sandra Cadiz holds up her handmade sign carrying the Spanish message: “Blessed driver, please help us with a ride,” as her 10-year-old daughter Angelis stands with her on the road leaving Giron, Colombia, as they make their way to Peru. As rising numbers of Venezuelans flee, those who cannot afford a plane or bus ticket out are going by foot. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo