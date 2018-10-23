Noem, Sutton spar over income tax claim in governor debate

FILE - This combination of file photos shows South Dakota gubernatorial candidates, Republican U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem, left, and Democrat Bille Sutton. The first general election debate in the top-tier race for South Dakota governor comes as Republican Kristi Noem has sought to dispel Democratic challenger Billie Sutton’s moderate image, while Sutton has portrayed Noem as a Washington politician working for special interests. File AP Photo