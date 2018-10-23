The Latest: Economic forum underway in Riyadh

In this photo taken on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, white smoke billows from the courtyard of Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul. A video shared by a television channel that is close to Turkey’s government broadcasted on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018 appears to show three men burning documents at the Saudi Consulate’s backyard a day after Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi was killed. A Haber news channel said the surveillance camera video - allegedly showing “evidence” being burned inside a drum - was recorded on Oct. 3. Lefteris Pitarakis AP Photo