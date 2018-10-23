Honey Smacks returns to shelves with new recipe after recall

FILE - This June 25, 2010, file photo shows a box of Kellogg’s Honey Smacks in Mt. Lebanon, Pa. Kellogg’s Honey Smacks is returning to shelves following a voluntarily recall after salmonella. The company announced on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, the cereal will return next month in limited quantities with “a simpler, updated recipe.” Gene J. Puskar AP Photo