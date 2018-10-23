Propane unit blamed for Vermont Country Store warehouse fire

Firefighters say a hanging propane heating unit likely sparked the fire that destroyed a Vermont Country Store warehouse.
The fire broke out Saturday night at the warehouse in Clarendon that the company used for overflow merchandise.
Firefighters had to use an excavator to knock holes into the building in order to get water to the items inside.
Vermont Country Store representatives say the company purchased the building a few months ago, and it contained about $2 million worth of products.
Company CEO Jim Hall said Monday the fire was a significant setback, but they are relieved no one was injured. He says warehouse will have a sprinkler system when it is rebuilt.
Hall says the company will still ship orders for the upcoming holiday season.
