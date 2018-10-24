Polygamy persists across Africa, to activists’ dismay

In this photo taken Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018, Irene Atenyo, 27, whose husband is involved with another woman, carries the boiled ground nuts she sells for a living on the streets of Kampala, Uganda. Millions of women across sub-Saharan Africa are still living in the complex relationships of polygamy, a centuries-old practice that once was the norm among African men seeking large families to cultivate land. Stephen Wandera AP Photo