Lawsuit says county had no power to approve wind farm

Lawyers have clashed in court over whether Black Hawk County had the power to approve a 35-turbine wind farm project on agricultural land.
The county Board of Adjustment voted April 24 to give Washburn Wind Energy a special permit for the 70-megawatt project south of Waterloo.
The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier reports that a lawyer for a farmer who sued the Board of Adjustment said in court Tuesday that Iowa law prevents the county from regulating what happens on land historically used for farming purposes.
The board's lawyer, Brent Hinders, says the county can, however, regulate ag land when the owner wants to use it for nonfarming purposes such as wind turbines.
The judge will issue a decision later on farmer Harold Youngblut's request that the judge rule the board's action was invalid.
