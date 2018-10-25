Typhoon crumbles homes, kills 1 in Northern Mariana Islands

In this photo provided by Glen Hunter, damage from Super Typhoon Yutu is shown outside Hunter’s home in Saipan, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, Thursday Oct. 25, 2018. As the powerful storm crossed over the island the walls shook in Hunter’s concrete home, a tin roof over the garage blew away and howling winds terrified his cats. Maximum sustained winds of 180 mph (290 kph) were recorded around the eye of the storm, which passed over Tinian and Saipan early Thursday local time, the National Weather Service said. (Glen Hunter via AP) Glen Hunter AP