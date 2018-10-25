State agent admits to using clearance to help repossess cars

A now-former Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has admitted to using the agency's database to help a local company repossess cars.
News outlets report 40-year-old Steven Wrea Ziaja pleaded guilty Monday to computer tampering and using his office for personal gain. He was sentenced to 60 days in jail per a deal in which he agreed to cooperate in ongoing investigations. He also surrendered his law enforcement certification and agreed "never to seek such certification again in the future."
Attorney General Steve Marshall says in a release that the former narcotics officer began selling cars for a private company in 2014 and invested in its parent organization. He then used the state agency's database to search for information on purchaser who failed to make car payments. He was arrested last year.
