FILE- In this March 27, 2017, file photo, a Comcast worker performs work in Pittsburgh. Comcast Corp. reports earnings Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. Gene J. Puskar, File AP Photo
Comcast 3Q net income rises on more internet customers

The Associated Press

October 25, 2018 03:39 AM

Cable company Comcast says its net income rose 9 percent in the third quarter as more high-speed internet customers offset a decline in video customers.

The company is taking over European pay-TV operator Sky as more cable and telecom companies buy up the companies that make and distribute TV shows and movies to compete in a changing media landscape.

The Philadelphia company's net income rose 9 percent to $2.89 billion, or 62 cents per share, from the prior-year period. Excluding one-time items, net income totaled 65 cents per share. That beat analyst expectations of 61 cents per share, according to FactSet.

Revenue rose 5 percent to nearly $22.14 billion from $21.08 billion. Analysts expected $21.85 billion.

