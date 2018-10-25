Google app tested in Venezuela takes swipe at press censors

In this Oct. 16, 2018 photo, Cesar Batiz, news director of El Pitazo, center, stand next to journalist at the news room of the El Pitazo, a popular digital platform in Caracas, Venezuela. In a fight against press censorship around the world, Google has unveiled a new tool first put to the test in Venezuela where journalists say they’re battling a government bent on burying online stories that expose corruption and human rights abuses. Ariana Cubillos AP Photo