Tacoma Logistics Center rises from former sawmill site

The Tacoma Logistics Center, 917 and 927 E. 11th Street, consists of two buildings at 1.1 million square feet, and is 40 percent leased. The site was formerly home to Simpson Tideflats sawmill.
Sears files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Sears files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

Sears filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday, October 15, 2018, with plans to shutter 142 unprofitable stores in the hopes that it can stay in business. The closed Tacoma Sears could face demolition as soon as the new year.

AI-powered hospital care

AI-powered hospital care

CHI Franciscan Health and GE Healthcare will implement a NASA-style command center that ties together all elements of a patient’s hospital stay. CHI Franciscan will be the first hospital system in Washington state to use the technology.

