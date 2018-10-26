Tacoma Logistics Center rises from former sawmill site

Mr. Mac’s will continue on, says Ministerial Alliance President and Shiloh Baptist Church Pastor Gregory Christopher, “for a long, long, long time.” After Morris McCollum died in 2017, the future of the iconic Tacoma clothing store was uncertain.
Air Canada, which will begin flying daily nonstop flights between Raleigh-Durham International Airport and Montreal next June and will add larger planes on its existing flights to Toronto, shows how their planes get painted.
Sears filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday, October 15, 2018, with plans to shutter 142 unprofitable stores in the hopes that it can stay in business. The closed Tacoma Sears could face demolition as soon as the new year.
Stores that have been staples of American shopping for decades are closing in large numbers. Take a closer look at the reasons why. Sears’ filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Monday included notice it was closing the South Hill Mall location.
Saudi Arabia warned it will respond to any "threats" against it as its stock market plunged, after President Trump warned of "severe punishment" over the disappearance of Washington Post contributor Jamal Khashoggi.
Two new planned Tacoma parks – Waterway Park and Melanie Dressel Park – could further enhance the Thea Foss Waterway. The park renderings in this video by Stephanie Bower of Site Workshop reflect the promise of the nearly $12 million project.
CHI Franciscan Health and GE Healthcare will implement a NASA-style command center that ties together all elements of a patient’s hospital stay. CHI Franciscan will be the first hospital system in Washington state to use the technology.