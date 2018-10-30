End of austerity? Britain’s poor to see little improvement

Volunteers Elizabeth and David gather food items from a checklist to give to a family from a foodbank at the Ivybridge estate community centre in west London, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018. Much of Britain will continue to feel the effects of eight years of spending cuts, even after the government’s Treasury chief heralded the end of austerity by splashing out billions of pounds for health, transportation and small business in his latest budget. Matt Dunham AP Photo