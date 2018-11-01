Iran braces for oil sanctions after currency crash, protests

FILE - In this June 25, 2018 file photo, a group of protesters chant slogans at the old grand bazaar in Tehran, Iran. Iran is bracing for the restoration of U.S. sanctions on its vital oil industry set to take effect on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, as it grapples with an economic crisis that has sparked sporadic protests over rising prices, corruption and unemployment. The oil sanctions will target the country’s largest source of revenue in the most punishing action taken since the Trump administration withdrew from the 2015 nuclear agreement in May. (Iranian Labor News Agency via AP, File)