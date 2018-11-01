AP PHOTOS: Yemen’s displaced live on bread crumbs, leaves

In this Oct. 1, 2018, photo, a severely malnourished boy rests on a hospital bed at the Aslam Health Center, Hajjah, Yemen. Malnutrition, cholera, and other epidemic diseases like diphtheria ravaged through the displaced and the impoverished communities. The fighting in Hodeida, the Red Sea port seen as the lifeline of northern Yemen where 70 percent of the population lives, threaten to worsen the world’s largest humanitarian crisis. Hani Mohammed AP Photo