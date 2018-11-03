Mari Hulman George, Indy’s ‘quiet pioneer,’ dies at 83

FILE - In this May 24, 2009 file photo, Mari Hulman George, chairman of the board of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, gives the command to start engines at the start the 93rd running of the Indianapolis 500 auto race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis. Hulman George, chairman of the board emeritus of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, died early Saturday, Nov. 3, 3018. She was 83. Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced Hulman George’s death early Saturday in a statement and said her family was by her side. Darron Cummings AP Photo