The Latest: Feinstein cancels stop at rally due to cold

An Orange County registrar pop up voting location is seen at the Golden West College in Huntington Beach, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018. The county registrar of voters has set up pop-up mobile voting locations around the county, including at a community college campus in Huntington Beach that hosts an outdoor market popular with the area’s Vietnamese American and Latino communities. A handful of voters waited to cast ballots early in the morning at the pop up location next to the market, and some said they wanted to vote early to be sure their vote counted and avoid any Election Day lines. Amy Taxin AP Photo